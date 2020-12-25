CVS to begin vaccinations at S.C. long-term care facilities next week

The most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found a Georgetown facility with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases reported over the last 30 days. That data, released on Thursday, listed Prince George Healthcare Center in Georgetown with 103 active cases reported over the last month. The figure included 92 residents and 11 staff members. One person at the facility died, but the data did not specify whether it was a resident or staff member.