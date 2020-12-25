CVS to begin vaccinations at S.C. long-term care facilities next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CVS says it is preparing to begin vaccinating nursing home and long-term care residents across the state beginning on Monday.
More than 680 facilities statewide will begin vaccinating its residents and staff members.
Long-term care residents are included in the state’s Phase 1-A vaccine plan, which also includes doctors and hospital staff members.
The most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found a Georgetown facility with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases reported over the last 30 days. That data, released on Thursday, listed Prince George Healthcare Center in Georgetown with 103 active cases reported over the last month. The figure included 92 residents and 11 staff members. One person at the facility died, but the data did not specify whether it was a resident or staff member.
A Charleston facility and a Bluffton facility each reported 19 cases over the last 30 days. Two Hilton Head facilities reported 10 cases each in the same time frame.
CVS says it will start its vaccination effort with long-term care facilities and plans to make the vaccine available at pharmacies nationwide later in 2021.
