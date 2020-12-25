A few stores, restaurants stay open on Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For people determined to get out of the house on Christmas Day, they will find a limited number of stores and restaurants open.
McDonald’s, Sonic, Waffle House, Buffalo Wild Wings and some Starbucks locations are among the national chains open on Friday. Some locally-owned restaurants may open as well for Christmas Day offerings.
Select pharmacies, including Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS; and convenience stores will also be open.
But be sure to check with your nearest location to verify their individual hours as they may vary from store to store.
