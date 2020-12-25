One killed in late night Christmas Eve crash in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Colleton County.
The crash killed the driver of a 2000 BMW just after 10 p.m. Thursday night, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
Troopers say the vehicle was traveling west on South Carolina Highway 303, also known as Green Pond Road.
The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, Collins said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was the only person in the vehicle, he said.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
