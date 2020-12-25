Parts of the Lowcountry see 30-degree temperature drop on Christmas morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front that moved in Thursday night pushed Christmas morning temperatures into a nosedive of as much as 32 degrees over the past 24 hours.
Temperatures reached as high as the 70s on Christmas Eve, but the arctic blast moved in late Thursday night.
While Walterboro saw a 21-degree temperature drop over 24 hours, Kingstree’s temperature dropped by 24 degrees. Summerville reported a 26-degree drop and Moncks Corner’s temperature plunged 27 degrees, Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.
In Johns Island and Mount Pleasant, the mercury dropped a full 30 degrees, but North Charleston dropped the most, posting a 32-degree drop.
On top of that, a wind chill Friday morning made the temperature feel like about 25 degrees.
Holtzman said the high on Christmas Day will only reach into the low 40s, but that the low will drop into the 20s overnight and warns anyone traveling Saturday morning should be careful because of the possibility of icy patches on roadways.
He said temperatures will warm up after Saturday.
