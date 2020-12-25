S.C. won’t release daily COVID-19 update on Christmas Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will not release its normal daily update of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths Friday.
The agency will resume daily updates on Saturday and will report any Christmas Day results then.
The most recent update from the agency, released on Thursday, listed 2,260 confirmed and 96 probable new COVID-19 cases. It listed 11 confirmed and four probable deaths. That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 263,392, the total number of probable cases to 21,636, the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,662 and the total probable deaths to 381.
On Wednesday, the state reported the second-highest daily total of newly-confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 3,599 cases.
DHEC hospital data, most recently updated on Thursday, shows 79% of the state’s inpatient hospital beds were in use and approximately 20% of those inpatients are being treated for COVID-19. It also states 78.6% of available intensive care unit beds are in use and 20.7% of those patients are being treated for COVID-19.
Ten percent of COVID-19 patients are ventilated, the data states.
The most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control listed five Lowcountry facilities reporting 10 or more active COVID-19 cases in the past 30 days.
Prince George Healthcare Center in Georgetown reported the highest number with 103 active cases. The figure included 92 residents and 11 staff members. One person at the facility died, but the data did not specify whether it was a resident or staff member.
A Charleston facility and a Bluffton facility each reported 19 cases over the last 30 days.
Two Hilton Head facilities reported 10 cases each in the same time frame.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.