‘Small patch’ of snow flurries reported early Christmas morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service in Charleston said a small patch of snow flurries passed over the Charleston International Airport offices on Christmas morning.
The agency posted a photo of a car with what appeared to be snow or ice flakes. It also posted a radar image showing the snow.
Despite rain that fell on Christmas Eve, the majority of the moisture outran a cold front that moved in Thursday night, eliminating the possibility of a “white Christmas” for the Lowcountry.
But viewers in Colleton County also reported flurries in the early-morning hours.
Christina Moneypenny said flurries lasted for about 15 minutes in Walterboro at about 5:15 a.m.
