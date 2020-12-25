‘Small patch’ of snow flurries reported early Christmas morning

Reports came in from Charleston, Colleton Counties

By Patrick Phillips | December 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 12:30 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service in Charleston said a small patch of snow flurries passed over the Charleston International Airport offices on Christmas morning.

The agency posted a photo of a car with what appeared to be snow or ice flakes. It also posted a radar image showing the snow.

Despite rain that fell on Christmas Eve, the majority of the moisture outran a cold front that moved in Thursday night, eliminating the possibility of a “white Christmas” for the Lowcountry.

But viewers in Colleton County also reported flurries in the early-morning hours.

Christina Moneypenny said snow flurries over Walterboro lasted for about 15 minutes early Christmas morning.
Christina Moneypenny said flurries lasted for about 15 minutes in Walterboro at about 5:15 a.m.

