Top 10 Sports Stories of 2020

Professional sports were all shut down once the pandemic ramped up in March. One of the first places they returned was in South Carolina. In May, NASCAR was back in action after 2 months when they waived the green flag at Darlington. Over the course of a week, the Cup Series held two races with Kevin Harvick taking the win on May 17th and Denny Hamlin winning 3 nights later. The PGA also made our state one of their 1st stops upon restarting the season. Webb Simpson took the victory at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in the 2nd event to be held by the tour.