Two federal unemployment assistance programs expire Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two federal programs that have been helping workers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic are set to expire Saturday night.
It’s still unclear if the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program or the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program will be renewed or expanded as Congress continues to debate the latest COVID relief package.
What is certain is that both federal programs will end this weekend, and officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce say there will be an unknown period of time between their expiration and when any new programs or benefits will be available to unemployed workers.
The programs have been providing some much-needed extra cash to workers who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.
“We are all very committed at the Department of Employment and Workforce to help South Carolinians through what we know is a very challenging time,” SCDEW officials said in a statement. “In terms of deciding when these federal programs stop, that’s simply out of our hands. As administrators of federal programs, we are required to follow the law that is passed down by the federal government. We are watching what happens next, just like everyone else, and will work to implement these programs as quickly as possible once this legislation becomes law and the mandatory guidance is received by the US Department of Labor.”
Since mid-March when the pandemic began, the PUA and PEUC have provided more than $635 million to unemployed workers.
On Dec. 21, Congress passed legislation to extend the unemployment benefit programs created under the CARES Act, but it’s still awaiting the President’s signature to become law.
However, even if the President signs off on the legislation before the programs expire Saturday night, SCDEW officials said it could take 4 to 6 weeks before claimants would receive payments from the new federal programs. will still be a lapse in coverage for unemployed workers who are struggling to make ends meet, depending on USDOL guidance and the complexity of the programs.
As it stands right now, the federal extensions included in the current COVID relief package would provide an additional $300 per week for all claimants receiving unemployment benefits through March 13, 2021, according to an overview provided by SCDEW.
The overview also explained the number of weeks for an individual on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program has increased from a previous total of 39 weeks to 50 weeks, and the number of weeks for an individual on the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program has increased from a total of 13 weeks to 24 weeks.
SCDEW officials said individuals should also be aware claimants on regular state UI, who are not impacted by this federal legislation, will continue to receive benefits for the weeks they are found eligible, which is a maximum of 20 weeks. Also, if claimants certify next week and are found eligible for claim week of December 20-26, the last week they will receive benefits from the federal programs (until the new programs are implemented) is during the claim week of December 27 – January 2, 2021.
“Despite the uncertainty right now, we want people to know that we are also here to help those who are looking for employment opportunities. Our SC Works Center partners offer a wealth of free resources that anyone can take advantage of. Plus, the SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) database is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to explore the 79,000 plus jobs that are posted there right now,” SCDEW officials said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.