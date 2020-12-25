Two federal unemployment assistance programs expire Saturday

“We are all very committed at the Department of Employment and Workforce to help South Carolinians through what we know is a very challenging time,” SCDEW officials said in a statement. “In terms of deciding when these federal programs stop, that’s simply out of our hands. As administrators of federal programs, we are required to follow the law that is passed down by the federal government. We are watching what happens next, just like everyone else, and will work to implement these programs as quickly as possible once this legislation becomes law and the mandatory guidance is received by the US Department of Labor.”