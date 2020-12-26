Georgetown strategic plan survey nearing deadline

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown says residents only have a few more days to comment on the city’s new strategic plan.
The city says they want to increase economic vitality, attract younger generations and improve the overall quality of life in the harbor town.
The deadline to comment is Monday and city officials say residents can complete the survey by mail or online.
Copies of the survey were distributed with resident’s utility bills, but residents can click here to complete the survey online.
Georgetown officials say they will be hosting virtual meetings in the early part of the new year for people to further discuss the plan.
