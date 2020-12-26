Holiday lights stay up in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For those that didn’t get a chance to see them before Christmas, Moncks Corner and James Island won’t pack up their light displays just yet.
James Island County Park officials say people still feeling holly and jolly can enjoy millions of twinkling lights from the comfort of their warm car. The James Island County Park Holiday Festival of Lights will remain open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through New Years Eve, officials say.
Those up for more sparking lights can head to Moncks Corner for the Celebrate the Season holiday driving tour.
In its tenth year, The Celebrate the Season holiday driving tour will be held at Santee Cooper Headquarters in Moncks Corner.
Organizers say people can enjoy beautiful holiday scenes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30th.
