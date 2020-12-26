S.C. reports 3,111 new daily COVID-19 cases, slight dip in percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a slight drop in the daily number of newly-diagnosed COVID-19 cases.
Saturday’s report listed 3,111 confirmed and 151 probable new COVID-19 cases. It listed 74 confirmed and seven probable deaths.
That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 266,678, the total number of probable cases to 22,214, the total number of confirmed deaths to 4,736 and the total probable deaths to 388.
One probable death in an elderly patient was being investigated in Dorchester County.
Saturday’s report included the results of 14,427 tests with a 21.6% positive rate.
Wednesday’s report, listed the second-highest number of newly-confirmed cases since the pandemic began, with 3,599.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
