Stingrays Skate Past Rabbits In Shootout on Saturday

Bednard, however, did not blink and kept his team in the game while standing tall. The Rays were unable to capitalize on a late penalty to Jardine for tripping that had SC on the power play during the final minute of regulation and the beginning moments of overtime. Then later on in the OT, Max Novak was tripped up while on a breakaway and was awarded a penalty shot, but the Swamp Rabbits’ netminder turned that aside as well to keep the game going.