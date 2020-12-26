2 teens dead, at least 3 individuals injured in Christmas Eve shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers have died and at least three other individuals were injured following a shooting late Christmas Eve in southeast Charlotte.
The incident was reported on Olde Savannah Road off of Albemarle Road. Medic reported at least five people suffered injuries in the incident. CMPD later tweeted that one person had died. Another victim died at the hospital.
The deceased were identified as Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz, 16, and Michelle Avila Robles, 13.
A day later, neighbors had more questions than answers. The main one: How could something like this happen so close to home.
”It’s a very quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Ariana Hull said. “Nothing like this ever happens here.”
On Christmas, the Olde Savannah Road neighborhood was exactly how Ariana Hull describes it, quiet.
A stark contrast to the night before.
“We heard what we thought was fireworks then my son said, ‘Dad, there’s blue lights and red lights,’” said Jimmy Brendle, another neighbor.
Brendle’s street was filled with police and ambulances at what’s known to neighbors as the party house.
”We had another shooting this time last year,” Brendle said. “And we thought, ‘Well here we go again.’”
What hit home more than the closeness were the ages.
Just 16 and 13 years old.
”The first thought is are my babies safe and are we safe,” Hull said. “Honestly I had trouble sleeping last night.”
A shooting like this is sad any time of the year, but both Brendle and Hull agree that it hits extra hard because of the holiday.
”They’re gonna have to remember that for the rest of their lives, that my child died on Christmas Eve,” Brendle said.
”The timing of it is storybook tragic,” Hull said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.