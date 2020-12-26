Warming up for the end of the weekend with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will slide offshore Sunday and into next week, so expect plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures each day. Highs will be in the upper 50′s on Sunday and we’ll turn even warmer into Monday, getting back into the 60′s. A cold front will approach the area by New Year’s Eve, bringing with it scattered showers. Highs will approach 70 degrees ahead of the front.