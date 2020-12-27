Beamer Names Seven Assistants to Football Coaching Staff

“One of the first things I did when I was hired was visit with the coaching staff already in place from the 2020 season,” continued Coach Beamer. “After much thought and many conversations with the players on our team, I knew that Coach Bobo, Coach Kitchings, Coach Peterson and Coach Rocker would be excellent additions to this new staff and needed to stay here in Columbia. All four have had great coaching careers and have a knowledge of what it takes to compete in the Southeastern Conference. I would also like to thank Coach Bobo for taking the reigns as the interim head coach late this season. He did an outstanding job leading the team on and off the field.”