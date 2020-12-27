Charleston airport to continue COVID-19 testing this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport and MUSC are continuing their partnership to provide COVID-19 testing amid fears of a post-holiday surge.
Rapid testing will be available Monday through Wednesday in the airport’s daily parking garage with results expected to be ready in about 15 minutes.
Testing will begin at 2:30 p.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. each day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests travelers should get tested before and after flying.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urge those who have traveled during the holiday season to get tested no later than three to five days after their return.
Click here to find a COVID-19 testing site near you with DHEC’s test site locator tool.
In the days leading up to Christmas, Charleston International Airport CEO and Executive Director Elliott Summey said the airport had not seen the bump in Christmas travel they saw in Thanksgiving.
“I think with the emergence of the vaccine has people thinking there’s light at the end of the tunnel and are willing to wait a few months to travel,” he said.
AAA estimated some 85 million people around the country will travel for the holiday season.
