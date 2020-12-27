Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson, CJ Marable declare for NFL Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two of the top players from Coastal Carolina’s dream season are leaving the beach and heading to the NFL.
Senior RB CJ Marable and redshirt senior DE Tarron Jackson each making the announcement on social media on Sunday that they are forgoing their final season of eligibility to turn pro.
Both had an extra year of eligibility available thanks to an NCAA ruling that all athletes who played this season would earn another year to play.
Marable was a 1st team All-Sun Belt selection in 2020 after rushing for almost 900 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’d add another 7 scores receiving.
“The past 3 years being at Coastal Carolina University have been some of the best of my life” Marable said in his post. “The friendships and bonds I’ve made with my teammates and coaches are ones that will never be broken. Thank you Teal Nation, student body and the community for supporting me from the very beginning.”
Jackson, who was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 after racking up 8.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for a loss anchoring the Chanticleer defense.
“This has been 5 of the best years of my life” Jackson said in his post. “The friends, memories and lessons I have learned are priceless.”
The NFL Draft is set to begin on April 29th.
