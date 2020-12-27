Downtown Charleston night market looking for vendors to restart in spring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The downtown Charleston City Night Market is looking for new vendors when it reopens in spring 2021 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
From closures earlier this year, to layout changes during the pandemic, COVID-19 has left its mark on the historic Charleston City Market.
“It’s definitely a struggle,” Nicholas Kawczynski, Charleston City Market Manager said. “We have about 300 small businesses in the market itself and they’re all trying to stay, make a livelihood.”
While the day market is back in full swing, the night market only had one weekend in 2020 before closing due to the pandemic.
“We really couldn’t open it back up when we opened up the day market because under COVID restrictions, shoppers are going outside to shop and it being a nightly event, It just kind of made it a little dangerous,” Kawczynski said. Vendor Ryan Rothkopf said she is missing more than just an extra income.
“I think all of us are just generally facing financial losses as well as a cultural loss from a lot of vendors not being able to make it out here,” Rothkopf said.
But market managers plan to revive the weekend nightly market starting in March. They are taking applications from January 3 to February 6th.
“The night market actually caters more towards local businesses that handmake their stuff,” Rothkopf said. “So Charlestonians that handmake and sell out of Charleston primarily.”
The night market will have to keep up all safety precautions like limiting capacity, wearing masks and staying socially distanced.
The market manager said that the night market is more of a test run for new vendors before they come here to dayside.
“It’s where I came up from here at the market,” vendor Sandy Kramaley said. “It definitely has my heart. I miss it terribly.”
Market leaders say they still have to expect potential COVID-19 impacts in the spring but still want to help the local businesses that rely on the weekly event.
“We’re hoping for a strong 2021, it’s been a roller coaster of a year,” Kawczynski said. “The vendors are happy to see all the smiling faces that are coming out here this weekend.”
Interested business owners can find more information and apply starting next month online here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.