Monday is deadline for input on Georgetown’s strategic plan

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown residents are running out of time to have a say in the city’s new strategic plan.
The city is working to finalize its vision to increase economic vitality, attract younger generations and improve its overall quality of life.
Residents should have received a copy of the survey with their utility bill.
But the survey is also available online. Click here to take the survey.
The survey asks residents to rank a series of strategic issues they’d like to see the city focus on as well as what they hope the city would look like by the year 2040.
It also asks for input on the city’s biggest strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
Georgetown officials say they will be hosting virtual meetings in the early part of the new year for people to further discuss the plan.
