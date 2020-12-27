Police: One injured in shooting in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Sunday night.
Police responded to a shooting reported on Cross County Road at approximately 6:56 p.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Scott Deckard said.
Officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the lower torso on Brookdale Boulevard. The victim told police the shooting happened on Cross Country Road.
Deckard said police do not yet have any description of a gunman.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
