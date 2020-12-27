Police: One injured in shooting in North Charleston

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Sunday night. (Source: Pexels)
By Landon Boozer | December 27, 2020 at 7:43 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 4:13 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Sunday night.

Police responded to a shooting reported on Cross County Road at approximately 6:56 p.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Scott Deckard said.

Officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the lower torso on Brookdale Boulevard. The victim told police the shooting happened on Cross Country Road.

Deckard said police do not yet have any description of a gunman.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

