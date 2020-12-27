S.C. waits for word as federal unemployment benefits expire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/CNN) - For millions of Americans, the lack of the president’s signature on the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill means federal unemployment benefits ran out Saturday night.
President Donald Trump delayed signing the bill, instead challenging Congress to increase the stimulus checks the bill would send to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Trump also complained about “pork” spending in the bill.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says that once the bill passes, the agency must wait for mandatory guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor to implement programs to continue those benefits.
Congress has already passed the package by large margins in both houses.
The bill, which arrived at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago on Friday, would extend the number of weeks people can stay on two key pandemic unemployment programs and increase weekly benefits by $300 through mid-March.
Saturday night, the president again posted his demand for $2,000 checks on his Twitter account.
“$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600. Remember, it was China’s fault!” the post tweeted, a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic he has blamed on China.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a standalone bill Thursday to increase the checks to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers voted it down.
For South Carolinians, it is not clear how long it will take for SCDEW to begin implementing the guidance after the bill becomes law so that the federal benefits can be distributed again.
Since mid-March, SCDEW received 796,341 initial claims for unemployment benefits. In the week that ended on Dec. 19, the most recent week for which data is available, 3,583 people in South Carolina submitted their first claims.
Since the pandemic began, South Carolina has paid out more than $4.75 billion in a combination of state and federal unemployment benefits.
