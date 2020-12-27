Several injured in Camden nightclub shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a nightclub shooting that left several people injured.
The shooting occurred Sunday morning at approximately 2:45 a.m.
Officials say they received 911 calls from a private call on the 700 block of HWY 1 North of Camden.
Upon arrival, KCSO and Highway Patrol found multiple people shot. One of the victims was an armed security guard.
One victim was flown by helicopter from the scene to an area hospital. Another was transported by EMS.
The condition of these victims is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512. SLED is assisting with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.