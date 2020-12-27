Warming up this week with a few showers by New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mornings this week won’t be quite as cold as we continue through the week with lows in the 40s Tuesday morning, near 60 Wednesday morning. Staying mostly sunny over the next few days with high pressure in control, temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 60s. Our next storm system will approach New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day bringing our next chance of rain. It will also bring a warm up with highs expected in the 70s Thursday and Friday. Once this storm passes, temperatures will cool back down into the 50s and 60s for next weekend.