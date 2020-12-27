Warming up as we head toward New Year’s!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The unseasonably cold stretch of weather is about finished here across the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Sunshine will warm our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon, about 10° warmer than yesterday and closer to the average high of 59°. Mornings won’t be quite as cold as we head into the new week with lows in the 30s on Monday morning and 40s Tuesday morning. Sunny skies will continue as we start out the new week and temperatures will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 60s. Our next storm system will approach New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day bringing our next chance of rain. It will also bring a warm up with highs expected in the 70s Thursday and Friday. Once this storm passes, temperatures will cool back down into the 50s and 60s for next weekend.