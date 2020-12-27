Worshippers meet at school after fire damages S.C. church

COWPENS, S.C. (WYFF) - Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon at a Cowpens church.
Firefighters responded at around 3 p.m. to the First Baptist Church on West Church Street.
Fire officials said the church secretary discovered the flames in the Spartanburg County church.
Several fire departments worked to help battle the fire as it spread through the building’s open attic. The fire engulfed the roof, which later collapsed.
Cowpens Fire Chief Tony Blanton while it was unclear what started the fire or where it began, it did not appear to be suspicious. Blanton said it may be several days before a cause is known.
Kermit Morris, the church’s interim pastor, said worship would be held Sunday morning at Broome High School’s fine arts department.
“That building over there is just a building,” Morris said, referencing what was left of the church behind him Saturday evening, as fire crews continued to spray water on multiple sides of the smoldering structure. “The church was gathered all out here on the sidewalks today, talking and praying and looking. And tomorrow, we’ll get together and we’ll start fresh and we’ll move forward.”
Fire officials said one firefighter was hurt but was expected to be OK.
The church website’s history section states the church’s steeple caught fire on Dec. 19, 1987, during painting and repairs, leaving the steeple, balcony and much of the sanctuary interior severely damaged. It was decided to renovate and extend the sanctuary for increased capacity. The reconstructed building was dedicated on Sept. 17, 1989. The sanctuary underwent another renovation in 2016.
