Charleston County main library closes after positive COVID-19 tests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library’s main branch will stay closed until Saturday after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Library spokesman Doug Reynolds said the main branch, located at 68 Calhoun Street, will be cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor.
The library is expected to reopen on Jan. 2, he said. The book drop/return is also closed, Reynolds said.
“All employees known to have come into contact with COVID positive individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed,” he said.
The library is working with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure practices are in place to protect library staff members and patrons from COVID-19, he said.
