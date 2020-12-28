Health department encouraging COVID tests for holiday travelers, gathering hosts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging people who have traveled or had family in town for the holidays to get tested for COVID-19.
People who fly to visit relatives should get tested three to five days after they return, the agency said. Those who have had family come to town to visit them should also be tested as a precaution.
DHEC is offering multiple testing locations statewide.
CLICK HERE to find a testing site near your neighborhood.
The Charleston International Airport is also offering rapid testing in its new parking garage Monday through Wednesday of this week.
Testing will begin at 2:30 p.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. each day. The test results are expected to be ready within 15 minutes.
