Kiawah Island lowers town flag in honor of mayor’s death

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The former Kiawah Island Town Councilman who served two terms as mayor has died.
James Vincent Piet died on Dec. 22, according to his obituary. He was 93.
The town’s website states Piet was elected to town council in December 1996 and served until November 1998. Voters then elected him mayor and he served from December 1998 to November 2002.
The town’s flag will be flown at half-staff until Jan. 4.
“The town would like to express our deepest sympathy to the Piet family and gratitude for his life and service to the community,” the town’s site states.
James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation says funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later.
