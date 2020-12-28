New subdivision in the works on Hwy. 17

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are planning to build 55 single-family homes off of Highway 17 on the west end of West Ashley.
The address for the proposed Colson Homes subdivision is 715 Hughes Road, which is near the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Highway 17. The address is a Johns Island address and the property was previously part of Charleston County. But in 2019, the property owner, Southwind Land Company, requested to annex the property into the City of Charleston.
The project was last reviewed by the city in November 2019, but did not receive any design approvals.
The developers plan to build the 55 homes across 17 acres of land.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is currently accepting public comments on the plans for the development’s stormwater management plans. The public comment period ends on Tuesday.
Click here to visit DHEC’s site to leave a comment on the project.
If the project is approved by DHEC, developers will then submit plans to the City of Charleston.
