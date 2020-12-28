Next storm system to bring warm up, showers for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quiet start to the work week is expected across the Lowcountry as temperatures begin to warm back up. After a cold start this morning, sunny skies will push temperatures into the mid 60s by this afternoon. A weak cold front will move through tonight bringing the temperatures down a few degrees on Tuesday. A southerly wind will begin to develop on Wednesday and that will signal changes on our way as we head toward New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A spotty shower is possible on Wednesday with a better chance of scattered showers on New Year’s Eve as temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s. A cold front will swing through the Southeast on New Year’s Day bringing a decent chance of rain and mild temperatures. This front may stall out near the coast this weekend keeping the chance of showers in the forecast. We’ll keep you updated!