Police searching for thief who stole $6,000 in coins

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police are investigating a burglary at Main Street Antiques where thousands of dollars in collectable coins were stolen Dec. 20.
Adam Coe has a booth at Main Street Antiques where he sells his coins. He says the value of the coins is about $6,000.
The owners of Main Street Antiques, Gary and Monica Bone, said a man they believe to be the thief was caught on security footage attempting to break into the display case earlier in the day by removing screws from the case. Security footage shows the same man wandering through the store and taking note of doors that lead to a garage warehouse for employees only.
The Bones says he also entered the restricted warehouse area where he studied the metal garage door. He later left the business without taking anything.
When the Bones opened the store Monday morning, they say the power had been cut and the coins were gone. Summerville Police say the thief had cut into the roll-up garage door and then entered the business through the warehouse.
Only the coins appear to be missing, but the owners say they feel violated.
“He destroyed our day. He destroyed our holidays. We felt invaded. We felt awestruck, dumbstruck,” said Garry Bone. “We didn’t know what to say. We didn’t know what to do. We were just in total awe. I couldn’t think.”
This is second time Coe has had coins stolen. In September, $5,000 dollars’ worth of his rare coins were stolen from Farmhouse Antiques in Ravenel.
Coe says coins are targeted because they are easy to conceal, cannot easily be tracked and they have intrinsic material value – many of them contain precious metals like gold or silver.
Coe says the person responsible for the Farmhouse theft was caught. Police are still actively investigating.
