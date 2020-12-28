SC first lady out of isolation, governor’s isolation ends Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, are both feeling well after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes said Peggy McMaster is out of isolation. Henry McMaster, who was informed he tested positive for the novel coronavirus three days after his wife, will continue his 10-day isolation until Thursday.
Both followed the 10-day isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor has not received any additional treatment other than the monoclonal antibodies he received on Tuesday.
“The outpatient treatment is a preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms and is readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order,” Symmes said ahead of the treatment.
The governor was notified on Dec. 21 of his positive test result. Peggy McMaster learned she tested positive on Dec. 18.
Physicians with the South Carolian Department of Health and Environmental Control said there was no way to pinpoint precisely when or how the McMasters contracted the virus.
The McMasters tested negative earlier this month before they attended a White House Christmas event and also before meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.
