Teens accused of breaking in home after trying to buy drugs, shot at by homeowner

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teens are jailed under $100,000 bonds each for allegedly breaking into a home where they were looking to buy drugs from another teen.
Officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired on Gravel Hill Court.
When officers arrived, they say they discovered three people forced their way into a home occupied by a 17 year old and his parents.
The 17-year-old was reportedly confronted by two 18 year olds and a 17-year-old suspect demanding money and other property.
Officials say the parents chased the suspects out of the home and into a vehicle parked in the driveway.
During that time, officials say shots were fired by the father into the suspects’ vehicle striking the vehicle three times on the passenger side as it was leaving the driveway. No one was injured during the incident.
Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 27, officials say three people along with the suspects’ vehicle found at a home on Crowson Road off of Rink Dam Road in Alexander County.
Further investigation by officers reportedly revealed that the suspects had gone to the home on Gravel Hill Court to purchase a controlled substance from the 17 year old.
Zachariah Canterbury, 18, was charged with Common Law Robbery and First Degree Burglary. His bond was set at $100,000 with a court date set for Dec. 29 2020.
Christopher Dalton Whorley, 18, was also charged with Common Law Robbery and First Degree Burglary. His bond was set at $100,000 with a court date set for Dec. 29, 2020.
Officials say a juvenile petition is being sent to the Juvenile Court Counselor for charges on both 17 year olds involved.
The investigation is continuing with more charges possible.
