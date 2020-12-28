Tips to make your holiday gift return process run smoothly

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One local shipping company is expecting to see higher volumes in returns this year.
ShipOnSite is located along Beaver Run Boulevard in the Myrtle Beach area.
The store’s owner, Frank Espinal, attributes the higher volumes to the 30% spike in online sales, as well as the late deliveries of online and traditional purchases.
Espinal noted they expect to see continued shipment delays.
His biggest piece of advice for anyone who’s returning items is to double check the merchant’s return policy.
“You want the process to go as smooth as possible,” Espinal said. “Many merchants have different requirements, and most of that is laid out in the packing slip or order slip that comes with the merchandise.”
He said in some cases, the returner may need to have the original packaging so double check for it as well.
In addition, it’s important to remember to package the return correctly so it’s not damaged and send it to the correct location.
“Most people will say just return it back to the address that’s on the label, and in many cases that’s not the case,” he said. “Many merchants have a shipping center that ships out the merchandise. The fulfillment center also may be different in receiving returns, so understand where that address is going.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.