Two inmates injured in apparent escape attempt at McCormick Correctional

McCORMICK, S.C. (WCSC/WRDW) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident at McCormick Correctional Institution that sent two inmates to a hospital.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Sunday when inmates locked a corrections officer in a cell.
McCormick Police Chief Bo Willis said multiple inmates got out of their dorms and made it to the wreck yard. None, he says, made it past the fence. SCDOC says five inmates made it to the interior prison yard.
A post on the SCDC Twitter account states the five inmates were then caught near a fence but no one escaped.
The McCormick County Police Department confirmed the incident with a Facebook post. It said: “Okay, Facebook there was an incident at the prison [but] SCDC employees kept them inside the fence. Locking them down now.”
The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office also took to Facebook, saying reports of prisoners escaping were unfounded.
“McCormick County Deputies were dispatched to an incident at the McCormick Correctional Center (SCDC) at 6:43 pm. Deputies and Police Officers from the Town of McCormick set up a perimeter around the facility. There were no incidents to report on the perimeter. Rumors of prisoners escaping are unfounded. The prison is secured and the community is completely safe at this time,” the post stated.
No staff members were injured but two inmates were taken to area hospitals. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.
SLED, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and McCormick County EMS also responded to the scene.
