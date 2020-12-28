Warming up this week with showers arriving for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tonight will be chilly as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees. A weak cold front will move across the Lowcountry overnight, bringing temperatures down a few degrees on Tuesday. A southerly wind will begin to develop on Wednesday and that will signal changes on our way as we head toward New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A spotty shower is possible on Wednesday with a better chance of scattered showers on New Year’s Eve as temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s. A cold front will swing through the Southeast on New Year’s Day bringing a decent chance of rain and mild temperatures. This front may stall out near the coast this weekend keeping the chance of showers in the forecast. We’ll keep you updated!