Warming up this week with showers arriving for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tonight will be chilly as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees. A weak cold front will move across the Lowcountry overnight, bringing temperatures down a few degrees on Tuesday. A southerly wind will begin to develop on Wednesday and that will signal changes on our way as we head toward New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A spotty shower is possible on Wednesday with a better chance of scattered showers on New Year’s Eve as temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s. A cold front will swing through the Southeast on New Year’s Day bringing a decent chance of rain and mild temperatures. This front may stall out near the coast this weekend keeping the chance of showers in the forecast. We’ll keep you updated!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 42.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 61. Low 46.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High 62. Low 60.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Scattered showers. High 74. Low 66.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Scattered showers. High 74. Low 55
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. High 67. Low 45.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. High 58. Low 40.
