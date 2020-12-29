Bishop of Charleston to submit resignation to Pope Francis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bishop of Charleston, the Most Rev. Bishop Robert Guglielmone is retiring.
Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston spokesperson Maria Aselage said Guglielmone’s retirement is in accordance with Vatican law requiring him to submit his resignation on his 75th birthday, which is on Wednesday.
He will hold a special Catholic Mass Wednesday marking the 200th anniversary of the arrival and first Mass of Bishop John England, the founding bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.
The mass will be held at noon at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at 120 Broad St.
Guglielmone was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of Charleston on March 25, 2009, in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
The diocese, which covers all of South Carolina, was established on July 11, 1820, by His Holiness Pope Pius VII making it the seventh oldest Roman Catholic district in the United States.
