Businesses can stay open New Years Eve, but no alcohol after 11 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away, the state’s emergency ordinance remains in place, changing how most will be able to celebrate in downtown Charleston.
To prepare for what is typically one of the biggest celebrations of the year, the City of Charleston says bars and restaurants will not be allowed to sell alcohol past 11 p.m. and no one inside the bars can consume any alcohol either.
Technically, the city says the businesses are allowed to stay open.
City officials say they are working closely with the Charleston Police Department to make sure everyone is following the rules.
Thursday through Saturday, the Charleston Livability and Tourism Department and the Charleston Police Department will have additional personnel on duty to patrol downtown.
City of Charleston Livability and Tourism Director Dan Riccio says they will be looking for mask compliance and are prepared to issue tickets if people are not adhering to the laws.
Those tickets start at $100, and can be as much as $500.
The Charleston Police Department says they will also be patrolling. They say some officers are assigned to the 11 p.m. last call in order make sure no one is selling alcohol and no customers are consuming it.
Riccio also adds taking your drinks onto the street is not a solution, since open container fines can be more than $1,000.
For bars and restaurants Riccio says these penalties can go even further than a ticket.
“The penalties are pretty tough. If an establishment is in violation or selling or allowing the consumption of any alcoholic beverage after 11, they could lose their license to sell alcohol,” Ricco says.
The city says they really want to encourage people to stay home this New Years.
Some places are holding virtual events people can watch at home, including Folly Beach, which will still have its annual Flip Flop Drop live-streamed.
