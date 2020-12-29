The Citadel’s SoCon opener vs. UNC Greensboro gets postponed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s Southern Conference opener on Wednesday against UNC Greensboro has been postponed the school confirmed on Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within the Bulldogs program.
A spokesman for The Citadel wouldn’t say how many positive cases there were or how many people from the program are currently in quarantine.
The Bulldogs, at 7-0 so far this season, are off to their best start since the 1919-20 season.
The next game on The Citadel’s schedule is set to be played on Saturday at Western Carolina. An official from The Citadel and the Southern Conference both said they are on schedule to play the game.
