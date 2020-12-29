Cooper River Bridge Run postponed until September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers of the Cooper River Bridge Run announced Tuesday morning the annual event has been postponed until late September.
The race will now take place on Sept. 25, according to a release from the organization.
“We are hopeful that this change will allow for fewer limitations imposed by COVID-19 guidelines now that vaccines have begun to be distributed,” Cooper River Bridge Run Board Chairman David Bennett said. “It is with a deep sense of responsibility, we are choosing to proceed with caution to ensure a safe environment for all of the participants, volunteers, sponsors, frontline medical workers, law enforcement and others involved in making the Bridge Run successful year after year.”
Opening day for 2021 race registration has not yet been determined.
Organizers say the September date will allow a much larger number of people to participate.
“The date change will also allow for a more extensive two-day Health and Wellness Exposition on Sept. 23 and 24 at the Charleston Area Convention Center,” the release states.
By next fall, experts are predicting fewer travel restrictions implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also expect restaurants, retail shops and hotels to be open to greater capacity to accommodate more tourists and participants.
“In collaboration with local community, municipal and medical leaders, we will continue to keep the safety and welfare of everyone involved, as our number one priority,” Race Director Irv Batten said. “We are excited to be able to offer this new date so that the Bridge Run can return with all of its traditions, when people can feel safer gathering together again.”
The 43rd Annual Cooper River Bridge Run was originally scheduled for April 4 of this year. In March, it was rescheduled to Aug. 1 but was ultimately called off in May. It was the first time the Bridge Run had ever been canceled, Batten said.
The 2021 event had been scheduled for March 27.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.