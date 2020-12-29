Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Charleston Co. accident

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a 2-vehicle accident on Monday in Charleston County.
Robert Terry Wiggins, 64, died in the crash on Highway 162 and New Road in Hollywood at 7:10 p.m, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the driver and a dog in one vehicle died, while the occupant of the other vehicle did not request medical transport.
