Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Charleston Co. accident
Robert Terry Wiggins, 64, died in the crash on Highway 162 and New Road in Hollywood at 7:10 p.m, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. (Source: Pixabay)
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 29, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 4:52 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a 2-vehicle accident on Monday in Charleston County.

Robert Terry Wiggins, 64, died in the crash on Highway 162 and New Road in Hollywood at 7:10 p.m, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the driver and a dog in one vehicle died, while the occupant of the other vehicle did not request medical transport.

