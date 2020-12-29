Feeling more like spring later this week with a few showers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a beautiful afternoon with temperatures in the 60s, this evening will be cool. Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight with increasing clouds. Spots along the I-95 corridor likely drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning. The wind flow will switch to the east and southeast overnight and tomorrow bringing in some clouds and perhaps a few showers. A strong storm system will take shape back to our west on New Year’s Eve bringing the chance of a few showers and much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s. That storm system will approach the area on New Year’s Day increasing our chance of rain, especially late in the day. There will be a storm threat across parts of the Southeast, right now it appears the best chance of a severe weather will stay away from the Lowcountry. Highs will be in the mid 70s on New Year’s Day. This storm may stall near our coast keeping the chance of rain into the upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you posted!