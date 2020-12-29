FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash involving overturned dump truck shuts down Hwy. 17A

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a portion of Highway 17A is expected to be blocked for hours as they work to clear the scene of a deadly crash.
The crash happened on Highway 17A just before Clubhouse Road at 8:42 a.m., Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
The crash involves a dump truck and a 1995 Fort Thunderbird, he said. The dump truck was going northbound on Highway 17A when the Thunderbird, traveling soutbound, crossed the center line and struck the dump truck head on.
The dump truck overturned.
The driver of the Thunderbird was killed in the crash, Tidwell said. He was not wearing a seat belt. The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
The driver of the dump truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Tidwell said the Highway Patrol would release detour information.
It is not clear yet when the roadway is expected to reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.