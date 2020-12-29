Lawsuit alleging assault at Charleston County school dismissed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed by a counselor alleging an assault at a Charleston County school has been dismissed.
Stacey Lawrence sued the Charleston County School District and the principal of Liberty Hill Academy in 2018. She claims two students held the door shut to her office with one of them later knocking her to the floor when she got out.
Lawrence says her fellow staff members were watching it happen and did nothing.
The dismissal order says Lawrence could not establish the district was being negligent in the 2016 incident. Lawrence was seeking damages for injuries to her hips as well as grief and sorrow.
