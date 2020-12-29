Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 16)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 catches for 64 yards in a 37-31 win over Houston. The Summerville alum has 47 catches for 522 yards and 2 touchdowns
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played offensive line in a 26-25 loss to Miami
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles in a 41-17 win over Jacksonville. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 17 tackles, 3.5 TFL’s and 2 sacks.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 1 pass deflection in a 20-9 win over the Rams. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 30 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 pass deflections and 5.5 sacks this season.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played offensive line in a 20-9 win over the Rams
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Inactive. The Goose Creek alum has 31 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks and 4 pass deflections, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 37-17 loss to Dallas
Edmond Robinson, LB, Atlanta Falcons - Had 2 tackles in a 17-14 loss to Kansas City. The St. John’s alum has 12 tackles
