Police investigating after one person shot in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after one person was shot in North Charleston Tuesday night.
It happened at 7:05 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 4303 Bream Road for shots fired and someone getting hit.
“Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso,” NCPD officials said. “The individual was transported to the hospital for treatment.”
There is no suspect information at this time.
