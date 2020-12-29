LIVE: Charleston Police hold news conference on deadly officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon about an early-morning officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and a police officer injured.
That news briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident, which happened at the Bridgeview Village Apartments in the 100 block of North Romney Street shortly at approximately 3:15 a.m.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said a woman called police about a domestic violence situation involving a weapon. Responding officers arrived on the scene and were met with a person with a gun and after an exchange of gunfire, a Charleston Police officer was shot in the chest area and was taken to the hospital, Reynolds said.
“That officer was wearing a ballistic vest and was examined at the hospital and has already been released,” Reynolds said. “An individual who was involved in the shooting and associated with the initial call is deceased.”
Reynolds said five officers involved in the incident are all on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.
Reynolds and other officials pledged the police department would be transparent with details of the investigation.
“We think we have a good timeline of what happened, but an investigation will be underway,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “We don’t have all the answers. We promise to be transparent and truthful, and accountable and report everything we know when we can report it to the public.”
Tecklenburg said any loss of life is tragic, no matter who the victim is.
“So, we are sorry for this loss of life. And, and we empathize with the families of all who have been impacted by this event,” he said.
Tecklenburg also said the incident is an example of rising incidents of violence not only in Charleston but across the country, adding that South Carolina ranks towards the top in the number of domestic violence cases.
“One of the most dangerous calls 911 calls that an officer can respond to is in fact a domestic violence call,” Tecklenburg said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
South Carolina State Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson said her office “will continue to analyze and evaluate the evidence in this case, working with SLED.”
“We will be in contact with the deceased’s next of kin or representative in the near future,” she said.
As a prosecutor, Wilson said transparency was the most important aspect surrounding the case.
“It is extremely important to me that we are open and transparent with the public about the legal proceedings and the continuing investigation into this matter,” Wilson said. “We are committed to notifying the public and the media as to the results of the investigation as soon as appropriate and practicable.”
This incident was the 49th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020, according to SLED. It is the second this year involving Charleston Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Charleston Police Department.
