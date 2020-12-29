Report: Driver died from natural causes which caused car to go into pond

VIDEO: Coroner identifies man found dead in car in McClellanville
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 29, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 5:44 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who was driving died from natural causes which caused his car to go into a pond in McClellanville.

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office say 71-year-old Jerry Von Dohlen died in the Monday night incident.

“Mr. Von Dohlen died on scene from a probable natural event which lead to a single vehicle accident in McClellanville on December 28, 2020,” said Deputy Coroner Supervisor Brittney W. Martin.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the car ran off the roadway and into a pond just before 7 p.m. on Pinckney Street near Lofton Court.

“One deceased party was located inside the vehicle,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office.

