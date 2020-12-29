SC receives nearly 200K COVID-19 vaccine doses, 31K+ vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina has received almost 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as it plans for the next phase of people who will receive them.
The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says as of Tuesday, the state received 112,125 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. DHEC reports that 31,511 people in Phase 1A have received the vaccine, which accounts for roughly 28% of the total doses received.
The first shipment of 42,900 doses arrived during the week of Dec. 14. Another 30,225 doses arrived during the following week and 39,000 more doses arrived this week, DHEC says.
Those in Phase 1A who received the vaccine will require a second shot 21 days after their first one. DHEC says the second shot will come from a future allocation of the vaccine specifically being held by the federal government as a second dose to ensure they receive both required doses.
Phase 1A, according to DHEC recommendations, includes doctors, nurses, nurse’s aids, physical therapists, physician assistants, respiratory therapists, speech pathologists providing swallowing assessments during a patient’s infectious period, students (medical, nursing, PT, RT), ancillary staff interacting with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, lab personnel handling potentially infections specimens, phlebotomists and radiology technicians.
Phase 1A also includes some emergency room staff members, paid and volunteer first responders, people providing direct medical care in correctional facilities, those providing care in dialysis and infusion centers; certain workers in outpatient mredical settings, workers in settings where monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 infusions are given; home health and hospice workers; public health nurses and personnel who visit families with possible cases; autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers and funeral home staff members at risk of exposure to bodily fluids.
The initial phase also includes residents and staff members of long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
The state has also received 84,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Those doses are allocated to the CDC’s Long-Term Care Program, a federal program that works with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to provide vaccines to states’ long-term care facilities. DHEC has a limited role in this federal program, other than dedicating doses of South Carolina’s vaccine allotment to the program. There is no data immediately available on how many of those doses have already been distributed.
The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released its recommendations on Dec. 20 for who should be part of Phase 1B. DHEC says South Carolina’s Vaccine Advisory Committee is using this federal guidance to complete phase 1B guidelines in South Carolina, which will be provided as soon as they are finalized, which could be early next week.
The ACIP has also recommended development of a phase 1C category, which the VAC will begin to develop in alignment with this federal guidance.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.