S.C. reports 2,208 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,208 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday along with 22 confirmed COVID-19-releated deaths.
Tuesday’s report also included 52 probable cases and three probable deaths.
That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 277,563 and the total number of probable cases to 23,039. DHEC says the death toll of confirmed cases reached 4,804 while the total number of probable deaths stands at 394.
Tuesday’s report included results of 8,139 with a percent positive of 27.1%.
DHEC reported the second-highest percent-positive rate, 28.5%, on Monday. The highest single day percent-positive rate, 32.6%, was reported on Oct. 3, according to DHEC records.
DHEC’s Christmas Day report included 4,370 newly-confirmed cases, the highest single-day total of new cases reported since the pandemic began in March.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
